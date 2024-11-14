 />
Sabarimala special train on Chennai-Kollam route

Published - November 14, 2024 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will operate a special train on the Chennai-Kollam route to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Sabarimala season. According to a release issued by the Railways on Thursday, 06111 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Kollam weekly special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 p.m. on November 19 and 26; December 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31; and January 7, and 14 (Tuesdays) and reach Kollam at 2.30 p.m. the next day (nine services).  In the return direction, 06112 Kollam–Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Kollam at 4.30 p.m. on November 20 and 27; December 4, 11, 18, and 25; and January 1, 8, and 15, (Wednesdays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.35 a.m. the next day (nine services).

Published - November 14, 2024 08:26 pm IST

