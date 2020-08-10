Sabarimala Special Commissioner seeks scientific study on fissures on road

KOCHI

10 August 2020 19:38 IST

Cracks on PWD road at Planthodu

With the PWD road at Planthodu, near Attathodu, in the Mannarkulanji-Chalakkayam Road leading to Sabarimala repeatedly developing fissures, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner has sought a scientific study into the issue.

In his report to the Kerala High Court, M. Manoj, Special Commissioner, submitted that fissures had developed on the road close to the present location during the torrential rain of 2018. There was only one motorable road leading to Pampa to access Sabarimala and the fissures had made the road inaccessible, he submitted.

A study to assess the possibility of soil piping and the subterranean flow of water needed to be carried out to rule out the probability of landslip. As the road passed through the Ranni Reserve Forest Division, the assistance of the State Forest Department would be required for the study, the report said.

Preventive measures

The Special Commissioner sought to issue directions to the State government, PWD Roads Division, and Kerala Forest Department to carry out the study in the region and to carry out preventive measures in the locality to avoid possible landslips and fissures. After the completion of the study, the State government and the PWD might be directed to repair the road, the Special Commissioner submitted.