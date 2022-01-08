Sabarimala sees surge in income

PATHANAMTHITTA

08 January 2022 19:34 IST

The intensifying restrictions on crowding notwithstanding, pilgrim footfall at Sabarimala has recorded a sharp surge with a corresponding growth in revenue collections ever since the forest shrine’s reopening for the Makaravilakku season.

As per official estimates, the income received during the second leg of the pilgrimage season crossed ₹22 crore, taking the income for the whole season to over ₹100 crore. Of this, ₹9.5 crore was collected through the sale of Aravana while ₹11.5 crore was received as donations. The sale of Appam accounted for about ₹1 crore.

In anticipation of a further rise in footfall in the coming days, the authorities have stepped up the arrangements for accommodating the pilgrims. A mobile laboratory by the Food Safety department has been stationed at Nilackal while special squads have been deployed across the pilgrimage zone for inspecting the restaurants and shops.

Meanwhile, the health kiosk constructed at Pandithavalamas part of the Sabarimala master plan will soon be opened for emergency requirements.