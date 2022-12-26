Sabarimala sees surge in income, first phase of pilgrim season to conclude today

December 26, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The daily cap on virtual queue bookings for darshan notwithstanding, pilgrim footfall at Sabarimala has recorded a sharp surge with a corresponding growth in revenue during the first phase of the annual pilgrim season.

As per estimates, just over 29.08 lakh people visited the temple till December 25 while the income received during the period stood around ₹222.98 crore. Of the total income received, ₹70.10 crore was received as donations.

K. Ananthagopan, president, Travancore Devaswom Board, said about 20% of the pilgrims who visited the hill temple this season were children, which he attributed to the pandemic-related restrictions on pilgrimage in the past couple of years.

Noting that the rush of devotees was a regular phenomenon at the temple during the season, he said the separate queue opened for children and the differently abled helped in managing the rush. “But if the devotees are made to wait longer than usual for darshan, it should be examined,” he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the pilgrim season will conclude on Tuesday with the Mandalapuja slated to be performed in the afternoon. The presiding deity at Sabarimala will be adorned with the Thanka Anki during the ritual.

The TDB and the police have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the ritual.

Escorted by a team of armed police and officials from the TDB, the procession carrying Thanka Anki reached Pampa on Monday. It was accorded reception at Sharamkuthi, before being taken to the Sabarimala temple.

The temple will reopen for the Makaravilakku festival on December 30 evening and the devotees will be permitted to the hilltop from next day morning onwards.