Sabarimala sees surge in footfall and income

Published - November 24, 2024 07:09 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Temple’s income for the first nine days of the season reaches ₹41.64 crore, marking an increase of ₹13.37 crore compared to the same period last year

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing pilgrimage season in Sabarimala is witnessing a significant uptick in footfall, driven by a heavy inflow of devotees from neighbouring States. This increase has also translated into a sharp rise in revenue collection.

According to P.S. Prashanth, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the temple’s income for the first nine days of the season has reached ₹41.64 crore, marking an increase of ₹13.37 crore compared to the same period last year.

The number of pilgrims visiting the temple until Saturday stood at approximately 6.12 lakh. Among the key offerings, the sale of Aravana fetched ₹17.71 crore, while Appam sales amounted to ₹2.21 crore.

Tantri’s directive

Mr. Prashanth highlighted the overwhelming response to spot booking centres at Erumely, Pampa, and Sathram, reassuring devotees that no pilgrim with a valid identity card will be denied access to the hill temple.

He also urged devotees to strictly comply with the directive issued by Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru to avoid carrying plastic materials in their Irumudikettu.

