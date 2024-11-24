 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Sabarimala sees surge in footfall and income

Temple’s income for the first nine days of the season reaches ₹41.64 crore, marking an increase of ₹13.37 crore compared to the same period last year

Published - November 24, 2024 07:09 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing pilgrimage season in Sabarimala is witnessing a significant uptick in footfall, driven by a heavy inflow of devotees from neighbouring States. This increase has also translated into a sharp rise in revenue collection.

According to P.S. Prashanth, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the temple’s income for the first nine days of the season has reached ₹41.64 crore, marking an increase of ₹13.37 crore compared to the same period last year.

The number of pilgrims visiting the temple until Saturday stood at approximately 6.12 lakh. Among the key offerings, the sale of Aravana fetched ₹17.71 crore, while Appam sales amounted to ₹2.21 crore.

Tantri’s directive

Mr. Prashanth highlighted the overwhelming response to spot booking centres at Erumely, Pampa, and Sathram, reassuring devotees that no pilgrim with a valid identity card will be denied access to the hill temple.

He also urged devotees to strictly comply with the directive issued by Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru to avoid carrying plastic materials in their Irumudikettu.

Published - November 24, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.