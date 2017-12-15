Sabarimala sees 123 accidents this season

As many as 123 road accidents have been reported from Sabarimala roads during the first 27 days of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, despite the implementation of the safe zone project.

The Motor Vehicles Department launched the project on the first day of the pilgrimage season on November 16 to check violation of traffic rules and reduce road accidents.

According to P.D. Sunilbabu, Safe Zone Nodal Officer, the dedicated team of the MVD deployed on the Sabarimala roads could considerably reduce accidents and casualties during the past seven years.

Mr. Sunilbabu said the accident rate on the two main trunk routes leading to Sabarimala from Pathanamthitta and Erumely had been reduced by more than 50%. The rates of casualty and injury too have been reduced by almost 75% and 55% respectively during the same period.

Mr. Sunilbabu said only one casualty has been reported from all the 123 road accidents reported, and that too because of poor weather conditions owing to mist.

Most road accidents on Sabarimala roads were caused by weary pilgrims who double as drivers after the arduous trek to the hillock, he said.