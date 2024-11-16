 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabarimala seasons kicks off on a positive note

Temple witnesses a heavy turnout of pilgrims. The rush shows no signs of abating, as the virtual queue slots are fully booked until November 30

Published - November 16, 2024 07:35 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
Head priest Kandararu Rajeevaru of the Sabarimala temple offers ‘prasad’ to devotees as they visit the temple on the first day of the Malayalam month of ‘Vrichikam’ in Pathanamthitta on early Saturday morning. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple was opened on Friday.

Head priest Kandararu Rajeevaru of the Sabarimala temple offers ‘prasad’ to devotees as they visit the temple on the first day of the Malayalam month of ‘Vrichikam’ in Pathanamthitta on early Saturday morning. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple was opened on Friday. | Photo Credit: -

The annual pilgrimage in the Sabarimala temple has begun on a positive note for the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) with the hillock forest shrine witnessing a heavy turnout of pilgrims .

As per official estimates, 83,429 pilgrims visited the shrine since it opened on Friday afternoon. The rush shows no signs of abating, as the virtual queue slots are fully booked until November 30.

On Saturday alone, 54,615 pilgrims trekked up the hill till 5 p.m. Of these, 39,038 devotees had pre-booked slots through the virtual queue system, while 4,535 entered through spot bookings. An additional 11,042 devotees, who had reserved slots for different dates, also made the trek during the day. The temple is accommodating an average of 3,000 darshans per hour.

Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, who conducted a final review of the arrangements on Saturday morning, said that 26,942 pilgrims reached the temple on Friday after booking appointments through the virtual queue system, while 1,872 devotees used spot bookings. The police, according to him, are managing a flow of 80 devotees per minute through the sacred 18 Holy Steps.

Elaborate arrangements

The TDB has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate the daily influx of pilgrims. At Nilakcal, a 17,000-square-foot pandal has been set up, providing shelter for 2,000 devotees. Another 20,000-square-foot pandal at Pampa can accommodate 3,000 people at a time.

Meanwhile, a team of 125 medical doctors has come together to provide free medical care to Ayyappa devotees visiting the Sabarimala this pilgrimage season. Operating with the special approval of the government and the High Court, these volunteer doctors are working in tandem with the Health department at the government hospital in the Sannidhanam, ensuring round-the-clock care for the devotees.

The team, named `Devotees Doctors of Sabarimala,’ comprises medical professionals from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Bound by their devotion and a common goal, they organised themselves through a WhatsApp group under the leadership of R. Ramanarayanan, a neurosurgeon.

Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple on the first day of the Malayalam month of ‘Vrichikam’ in Pathanamthitta on early Saturday morning.

Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple on the first day of the Malayalam month of ‘Vrichikam’ in Pathanamthitta on early Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: -

“Our team consists of specialists in cardiology, general medicine, orthopedics, neurology, and other critical disciplines,” said Dr. Ramanarayanan. He explained that the doctors in the team, equipped with advanced medical tools, would work in different shifts till the Makaravilakku festival to ensure emergency medical intervention in the pilgrimage zone.

The initiative formally kicked off on Saturday with Dr. Ramanarayanan checking the blood pressure of the Devaswom Minister.

Published - November 16, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.