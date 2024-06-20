Sabarimala ropeway project: Revenue department to hand over land at Chinnakkanal for afforestation

In a significant boost for the long-pending proposal to construct a ropeway project in Sabarimala, the Revenue department is all set to compensate the Forests department with alternative land at Chinnakkanal in Idukki.

Official sources stated that the Forests department has identified 4.53 hectares of revenue land adjacent to the forests in the Chinnakkanal region. While the procedures for transferring 3.74 hectares of land have been completed, the file for transferring the remaining 0.78 acres is awaiting approval from the District Revenue Authority in Idukki.

In PARIVESH portal

“Both files pertain to land under the same survey number, and once the property is handed over for compensatory afforestation, an application can be uploaded in the PARIVESH portal for clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests,” said an official.

The 2.7-kilometre-long ropeway, intended for transporting goods from the Pampa base station to the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, requires the diversion of about 4.53 hectares of land. This includes a 2.5-acre property for constructing the lower terminal at Pampa hilltop and 1.5 acres for the upper terminal near the Sannidhanam.

“The construction of the five terminals will require only about 10 to 12 cents of land, while the entire land along the 12-metre-wide corridor will be left untouched. The land to be taken over at the terminal points also includes space for future development needs,” explained an official from Eighteenth Step Damodar Cable Car Private Ltd, which is executing the project.

The ropeway aims to streamline the transportation of goods from Pampa to the Sannidhanam, replacing the tractors currently in use, and will feature ambulance cars for emergency patient transport. Operating under a build, operate, and transfer model, the project is slated for completion within 24 months of commencing the works.

Overseen by the Sabarimala High-Power Committee, the project has faced numerous delays due to objections raised by the Forests department, particularly concerning the failure to adequately address the repercussions of extensive earth removal and tree felling.

