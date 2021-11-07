Sabarimala roads to be restored by Nov. 12

PATHANAMTHITTA

07 November 2021 23:07 IST

Preparations on for the annual pilgrim season

With the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala on its door steps, the State will complete restoration and repair of all roads within the pilgrimage circuit by November 12, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammad Riyas has said.

Addressing a meeting to review the damages assessed to the Sabarimala roads during the monsoon, Minister said a working calendar for restoration of the roads would be prepared, based on which the works from January 15 to May 15 next year would be evaluated.

Progressing fast

Regarding the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road, works on the Konni-Placheri reach as well as the Punalur-Konni reach were progressing fast. Instructions have been issued to speed up the works so as to facilitate the movement of pilgrims. The Mannarkulanji-Chalakkayam route, which is the biggest pilgrimage route, and the Ranni-Cherukolpuzha Thiruvabharana road too will be upgraded. Works on the NH Roads will be completed in five days. According to Mr. Riyas, the heavy rainfall activity in Pathanamathitta, which received 169% more rainfall this year, has hampered the works including tarring. He attributed the damaged condition of the roads in Sabarimala circuit primarily to heavy rains and flash floods.

Report

Based on a report submitted by the special team led by Deputy Secretary Shriram Samba Siva Rao, which evaluated the works on the Sabarimala roads, inspections were also carried out. The team had evaluated the works by classifying the road works into three different categories namely the works completed, under completion, and those experiencing problems over time.

Examinations will be held as to whether the activities including digging of roads are being carried out in compliance with the directions. Strict action will be taken in case of violation of norms.

Health Minister Veena George, District Collectors from the Idukky, Kottayam and Pathanamathitta districts, and elected representatives were also present.

Attending a review meeting here the other day, the Health Minister had directed all departments to complete the preparations for Sabarimala season by November 10. In view of a higher number of pilgrims slated to visit the temple this season, plans are afoot to install water kiosks along the trekking route. The Minister also advised the pilgrims to consider bringing steel tumblers on their own for drinking water.

An RT lamp and antigen test lab will be set up at Nilackal. RT-PCR kiosks will be set up at Chengannur, Kottayam and Thiruvalla railway stations and at important stations in the district.

Accommodation to the Travancore Devaswom Board will be provided from November 8 onwards.

Manufacturing of the temple offerings will begin three days later.