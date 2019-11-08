Sabarimala roads in disrepair

The repair and maintenance work on various roads leading to Sabarimala is unlikely to be completed before the beginning of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season on November 17, the Kerala Government Contractors Association office-bearers have said.

Addressing a prèss conference here on Friday, the association State president, Varghese Kannampally, attributed this to the delay in inviting tenders for various road repair works and giving administrative sanction for it.

The Public Works Department stopping the supply of bitumen to the Government contractors also contributed to the crisis, he said.

Mr. Kannampally said the move to avoid smallscale contractors from road repair works too has backfired, adding that the contractors have to get 11-month arrears to the tune of ₹3,000 crore from the government.

He said the repair work on the Kottayam-Kozhencherry Road has not yet been tendered for reasons best known to the authorities concerned.

Circumstances

Mr. Kannampally said the Public Works Minister should inquire into the circumstances that led to the delay in completion of the repair works on various roads leading to Sabarimala.

He said the government should take immediate steps to supply the bitumen required for the road repair through the PWD itself and permit functioning of various small-scale granite quarries in the State.

Mr Kannampally said the State government should release at least 50 % of the pending arrears to the contractors with out any further delay.

Thomaskutty Thevarumuriyil, Anil Uzhathil, Reji T.Chacko, N.P.Gopalakrishnan, and Ajikumar, association office-bearers, were also present.