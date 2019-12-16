Kerala

Sabarimala revenue touches ₹104 cr.; heavy rush continues

Pilgrims waiting for darshan at Sabarimala.

Pilgrims waiting for darshan at Sabarimala.  

Considerable increase in Aravana sales, hundi collection

The Travancore Devaswom Board has collected revenue worth ₹104 crore from Sabarimala as on Saturday, according to board president N. Vasu.

Mr. Vasu said this was in sharp contrast with the ₹64 crore revenue collected during the same period in the previous pilgrim season.

He said Aravana sales had fetched a revenue of ₹43.4 crore as on Saturday against the ₹23.8 crore earned during the same period last year.

The hundi collection of ₹35.5 crore as on Saturday too showed considerable increase, compared to the ₹25.6 crore collection received during the same period in 2018, he said. Mr. Vasu said the board was yet to count coins, worth not less than ₹5 crore, it received as offerings from devotees.

The holy hillock witnessed a heavy rush on Sunday too with the increase in the flow of pilgrims during the weekend.

Pilgrims had to wait seven to eight hours in the long-winding queue leading to the temple premises.

Kerala
