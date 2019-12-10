Sabarimala revenue collection crosses ₹73 crore

The revenue collection at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple this pilgrimage season has crossed ₹73 crore as on December 8, according to Travancore Devaswom Board president N. Vasu.

He said the revenue generated during the same period in the previous year was around ₹41 crore. The fall in revenue last year was caused by the protests against the Supreme Court’s verdict permitting women of all age groups to enter the temple, he said. However, this time, the situation was peaceful, facilitating a hassle-free darshan to all devotees.

TDB member N. Vijayakumar stressed the importance of keeping plastic away from Sabarimala. He said the board had taken steps to dissuade pilgrims from carrying plastic covers, PET bottles and carry bags to the temple situated in the Periyar Tiger Reserve. He said the awareness campaign should begin in the places where the pilgrims fill their ‘Irumudikkettu’ (sacred bundle). They should be instructed not to keep any kind of plastic in ‘Irumudikkettu’.

Mr. Vijayakumar said the TDB had provided ample open space for the pilgrims to take rest at the Valiya Nadappanthal, Lower Tirumuttom, Magunda Ayyappa Nilayam at Paandithavalom, and the recently developed open spaces near the Malikapuram Devi Temple and near the Maramath complex.

The temple has witnessed a heavy rush in the past three days. Pilgrims had to wait for long inside the iron barricades along the Saramkuthi-Lower Tirumuttom stretch to have darshan. Mandalapuja, marking the culmination of the 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage, will be held amid the Utchapuja on December 27. The temple will be closed after the Athazhapuja in the evening.

The temple will be opened again on December 30 for the Makaravilaku festival. The Petta Thullal at Erumeli will be held on January 12 and the procession carrying the sacred attire, Thiruvabharanam, will set off to Sabarimala from Pandalam on January 13. This year’s Makaravilakku will be celebrated on the Makara-sankranthi day that falls on January 15. The temple will be closed on January 21 morning, marking the culmination of the annual Makaravilakku pilgrim season.