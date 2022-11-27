Sabarimala records a sharp surge in income

November 27, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

On the back of a heavy inflow of pilgrims from the neighbouring States, footfall at Sabarimala has recorded a sharp surge with a corresponding growth in revenue collection.

According to K. Ananthagopan, president, Travancore Devaswom Board, the income received from the first 10 days of the pilgrimage season stood at over ₹52.55 crore as against the ₹9.92 crore recorded during the same period last year. About three-fourths of the income received this season is being spent towards organising the festival.

The number of pilgrims who visited the temple till Sunday stood around 5.29 lakh. Braving heavy rain, pilgrims continued to trek up the hill till late on the day.

‘Adequate stock’

Mr. Ananthagopan said the board currently had adequate stock of offerings, including 51 lakh containers of Aravana, which would be sufficient for the next 20 days. About 2.5 lakh containers of Aravana are being sold daily.

In anticipation of a further rise in footfall in the coming days, the authorities have stepped up the arrangements for accommodating the pilgrims. “All four paths that lead to the Sannidhanam have been opened and the complaints with regard to the shortage of light along the Chalakkayam-Pamba road has been resolved,” he said. The maintenance works on the main trekking path to the hilltop is slated to completed by next week, he added.

The restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 had a drastic effect on the TDB’s revenue sources over the last two years. Following this, the board had to approach the State government for financial assistance to prepare for the pilgrimage season this year.