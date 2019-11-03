Sabarimala: Railways to arrange special vehicles

The railways will issue special permits for commercial passenger vehicles at Ernakulam Junction railway station for the upcoming Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

These permits are being issued for the safe and secure pilgrimage of passengers arriving at Ernakulam Junction, after scrutinising relevant documents and police clearance certificate of the driver. The special permit vehicles would be allowed to pick up Sabarimala pilgrim passengers from November 16 to January 21, 2020, a press release said here on Sunday.

Permits will be issued on a first-come-first-serve basis from 9 a.m. on November 5, from the Office of Area Manager at the station. The last date for payment of licence fee will be November 10. Original copies of vehicle documents (RC, insurance, carriage permit, fitness, pollution ecrtificate) and drivers' police clearance certificate (original/challan), driving licence, identity proof and two stamp size photographs should be submitted on November 5 itself.

The rates and number of permits are: for vehicle with seating capacity up to 11 (including driver) – sixty permits at rate ₹7,116 per vehicle; up to 21 seater – 70 permits at ₹9,488; up to 30 seater – 20 permits at ₹13,046 and above 30 seater – 20 permits at ₹18,974. All rates include GST and Kerala flood cess. Parking of these vehicles in the station premises is not allowed. Permit will be unanimously cancelled in case of any complaint from passengers.