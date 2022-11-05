Sabarimala preparations to be complete by Nov. 10: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George here on Saturday to review the arrangements in place for the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala decided to complete the preparations by November 10.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said a final round of inspection on the preparations in place was slated to be held on November 11. She also directed the departments concerned to begin forwarding their plan proposals for the next season so as to complete the arrangements well before November next year.

The Minister also directed the authorities to find suitable space at Nilackal for parking of the KSRTC buses and complete the restoration works on the roads within the Sabarimala circuit by November 10.

Those working in the eateries along the pilgrimage circuit would be required to carry their health cards. A toll free number of Food Safety Authority should be displayed in all restaurants to communicate any complaints regarding quality of the food.

A Sabarimala ward comprising 15 beds would be opened at the Government Medical College, Konni. A control room of the Health department would be opened at the Government Hospital at Pampa and as many as 18 emergency medical centres would be opened along the trekking path.

District Collector Divya S. Iyer said steps would be made to publicise the helpline numbers set up by various departments for assisting the devotees. The police had prepared a traffic scheme at the district level and three temporary police stations would be opened for pilgrim assistance at Vadasserikkara, Sannidhanam and Nilackal. Eco guards had been deployed to clean the plastic garbage dumped along the pilgrimage route, she said.

The Forest department had completed repair of its camp sites along the forest routes to the hill shrine. The Uppupara-Sabarimala route had been restored while works on the Azhutha-Pampa path was slated to be complete in two days.

The KSRTC, meanwhile, would commence special services to Pampa from November 15 onwards and would open 10 coupon counters at Nilackal. The Irrigation department had erected fencing at major river ghats and 60 shower units had been set up at Pampa for the devotees.

The Sabarimala Sanitation Society would deploy 300 sanitation workers at Sannidhanam and Pampa each, besides 350 at the Nilackal base camp and 50 others at Pandalam.