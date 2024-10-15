Sabarimala: Pilgrims without online registration will also receive darshan, says Kerala CM

The government will take all measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for all those pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala, who would not have registered themselves online or who are unaware of the process, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a submission by V. Joy, Mr. Vijayan said that in the previous years also, the government had made all arrangements to ensure that these pilgrims had the darshan without any hassles.

As part of the steps taken to make Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage a smooth affair and to streamline the facilities required for pilgrims, detailed meetings were held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, with the Devaswom Minister, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), police, and district administration officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

All steps have been taken to enhance coordination between various departments and agencies, including the TDB, police, forest, health, public works, fire and rescue services, legal metrology, disaster management, food and civil supplies, irrigation, KSEB, KSRTC, BSNL, Kerala Water Authority, and the pollution control board so that improved facilities can be provided for pilgrims at Sannidhanam, Pamba and other key spots, he said.

All arrangements have been made so that ambulance services are available at Nilakkal and Pamba. Decision has been taken to establish 12 emergency medical centres and also to set up more medical centres along the Karimala route, in collaboration with the Forest department, he said.

The service of cardiologists will also be ensured. Priority is being given for the maintenance of roads and facilities along the forest routes and for making smooth arrangements for pilgrims arriving from other States, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan said the issue of allowing spot bookings to ensure smooth and secure darshan for all pilgrims was discussed at a review meeting held on October 5. There was consensus at the meeting that all measures be taken to facilitate a safe and hassle-free darshan for all pilgrims.

In order to make necessary arrangements for crowd control, it was decided that the pilgrimage route chosen by individual pilgrims will be included ahead in the virtual queue. It was also decided that the software would be tweaked so that pilgrims have the option of choosing days which are less crowded for darshan.

The number of pilgrims who have booked darshan and would be visiting Sabarimala would be provided to the district administration, police and other departments on a daily basis, it had been decided at that meeting. Thus every pilgrim visiting Sabarimala should have a smooth darshan, it had been decided.

ADVERTISEMENT

With virtual queue registration, the details of pilgrims will be available as digital records, to help the police ensure security at Sabarimala and it will also be helpful to locate individuals in case of accidents or if they get separated from their groups.

Mr. Vijayan said that in comparison to the pilgrimage arrangements in previous years, the government seems to have ensured improved pilgrimage facilities this year.

He pointed out that virtual queue systems are already functioning flawlessly at major pilgrimage centres such as Tirupati. The virtual queue system introduced at Sabarimala in 2011 followed the same model and efforts are being made to strengthen it further, the Chief Minister added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.