Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh injured in bus accident in Kerala

November 19, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

As many as 43 persons sustained injuries, two of them critical, when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned near Laha on November 19, 2022.

The accident took place around 8.30 a.m. when the bus, with 44 pilgrims from Mandanapally in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, was returning from Sabarimala. According to the police, the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve at Vilakkuvanji along the route.

On an alert, a police team, besides teams from the Revenue, Motor Vehicles and Forest departments, rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were taken to the Perunad taluk hospital and the Pathanamthitta general Hospital. Two of them, including an 8-year-old boy, who sustained multiple injuries, were later shifted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam.

District Collector Divya S. Iyer and Health Minister Veena George reached the spot and supervised the rescue mission. Police said the accident could have been fatal had the bus fallen into the gorge on the roadside.

The bus driver told the police that the vehicle lost its breaks, leading to the accident. The Motor Vehicle department examined the vehicle and will submit its report.

The investigators, meanwhile, were also examining reports that the bus driver was fatigued due to lack of rest for last three days.

A case has been registered at the temporary police station in Vadasserikkara.