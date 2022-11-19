Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh injured in bus accident in Kerala

November 19, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve at Vilakkuvanji, say police

The Hindu Bureau

A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims met with an accident in Laha, injuring many pilgrims. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

As many as 43 persons sustained injuries, two of them critical, when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned near Laha on November 19, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place around 8.30 a.m. when the bus, with 44 pilgrims from Mandanapally in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, was returning from Sabarimala. According to the police, the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve at Vilakkuvanji along the route.

On an alert, a police team, besides teams from the Revenue, Motor Vehicles and Forest departments, rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were taken to the Perunad taluk hospital and the Pathanamthitta general Hospital. Two of them, including an 8-year-old boy, who sustained multiple injuries, were later shifted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Collector Divya S. Iyer and Health Minister Veena George reached the spot and supervised the rescue mission. Police said the accident could have been fatal had the bus fallen into the gorge on the roadside.

The bus driver told the police that the vehicle lost its breaks, leading to the accident. The Motor Vehicle department examined the vehicle and will submit its report.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

The investigators, meanwhile, were also examining reports that the bus driver was fatigued due to lack of rest for last three days.

A case has been registered at the temporary police station in Vadasserikkara.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US