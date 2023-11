November 16, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Cochin International Airport will establish a facilitation centre for Sabarimala pilgrims on Thursday. This is the first-of-its-kind facility in any airport in India, said a communication from the airport on Wednesday. The centre is being opened near the police aid post at the domestic arrival point. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the facility at 5 p.m.

