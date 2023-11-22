ADVERTISEMENT

Sabarimala pilgrims brave heavy rain, with Pathanamthitta, Idukki districts on orange alert

November 22, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Devotees queuing up for climbing up the 18-holy steps that leads to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Tuesday. The stone pillars, that has come up on the narrow pathway to these steps has added to the woes of officials in regulating the crowd. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Sabarimala devotees were among those inconvenienced when heavy rain lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in two districts of the State.

The IMD issued orange alert in the districts of Idukki and Pathanamthitta, where the Sabarimala temple is located.

The IMD issued yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts and also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts of the State.

Many roads and hilly areas of Thiruvananthapuram district were flooded.

