Sabarimala pilgrimage: Transport department to hold a review meeting today

October 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ahead of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season in Sabarimala which begins on November 17, the Transport department will hold a high-level meeting at Pampa on Friday at 11 a.m. under the aegis of Transport Minister Antony Raju to review the arrangements made by the Transport department. The meeting will review the preparations for making safe transport and parking systems convenient for pilgrims coming from different parts of the country.

The meeting will be held at Pampa Devaswom Board Saketham Auditorium and will be attended by people’s representatives from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, the Transport Secretary, Transport Commissioner, Pathanamthitta District Collector, representatives of Travancore Devaswom Board, Motor Vehicles Department, KSRTC, Road Safety Authority and officials from other departments concerned, said a release issued by the office of the Transport Minister here on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.