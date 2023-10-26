HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabarimala pilgrimage: Transport department to hold a review meeting today

October 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season in Sabarimala which begins on November 17, the Transport department will hold a high-level meeting at Pampa on Friday at 11 a.m. under the aegis of Transport Minister Antony Raju to review the arrangements made by the Transport department. The meeting will review the preparations for making safe transport and parking systems convenient for pilgrims coming from different parts of the country.

The meeting will be held at Pampa Devaswom Board Saketham Auditorium and will be attended by people’s representatives from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, the Transport Secretary, Transport Commissioner, Pathanamthitta District Collector, representatives of Travancore Devaswom Board, Motor Vehicles Department, KSRTC, Road Safety Authority and officials from other departments concerned, said a release issued by the office of the Transport Minister here on Thursday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.