Sabarimala pilgrimage: roads to be fully motorable before Nov. 5

The Public Works Department (PWD) will make motorable all major roads linked to Sabarimala pilgrimage in five districts before November 5.

A meeting chaired by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in connection with the annual Sabarimala Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage reviewed the arrangements in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts.

A special core team has been formed to coordinate activities of the department during the pilgrimage season. Headed by the Public Works Secretary, it will assess the progress of works in the State.

The core team will look into the condition of all Sabarimala-related stretches in the respective district and redress issues in a timely manner throughout the season. The core team consisting of chief engineers will inspect the districts concerned and submit a report on November 1.

It will ensure road conditions, safety measures, and the removal of dangerous trees and branches, apart from maintenance of drainage slabs and street lights. District Collectors should ensure funds from the Road Safety Fund for related works.

In connection with the festival season, all complaints received at the grievances redressal mechanisms would be addressed promptly during this period.

The meeting also tasked the Public Works Secretary to send a letter to the Road Safety chairman and convener seeking additional funds for road safety in the districts related to the pilgrimage. It was also decided to hold a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources to complete the works of the Jal Jeevan Mission in a manner without inconveniencing the pilgrims.

In connection with the pilgrimage, the places prone to accidents and landslips will be identified and the District Collector and the police would be informed. If traffic is diverted due to road works, it will be notified in advance.

Regarding works related to the National Highways Authority of India in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, it will be ensured that the roads are fully motorable and free from waterlogging.

