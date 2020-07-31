Sabarimala pilgrim season to be exacting, says TDB chief

The coming Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season at Sabarimala is going to be exacting for both pilgrims and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in view of the pandemic outbreak.

TDB president N.Vasu told The Hindu that the pilgrim season would not be a normal one. The board was exploring the possibility of permitting the annual pilgrimage with restrictions. However, the modalities had not been worked out. A board meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday discussed the preparations to be made at Sabarimala, Pampa, and Nilackal.

Mr. Vasu said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran would hold a meeting of stakeholder departments on August 10. The TDB had finalised the tender for procuring materials for preparation of Aravana, Appam, and other prasadoms. Though the board used to procure 40 lakh kg of jaggery for the purpose, it decided to purchase jaggery in smaller lots this time in view of the low pilgrim turnout expected this year.

Monitoring situation

He said as the chances of the COVID situation easing by November were remote, the TDB would monitor the situation and consult governments in other States before taking a decision on allowing pilgrims. The TDB has started maintenance of buildings at Sabarimala, Pampa, and Nilackal.

The board would take efforts to provide all amenities at Sabarimala and base camps, he said.

Head priest selection

Mr. Vasu said the selection of the new head priest (Melsanthi) for the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple through draw of lots would be held on October 17.

The delay in the process is due to hurdles faced by the Devaswom Vigilance wing in collecting details of applicants located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai before finalising the list of candidates for interview at the board headquarters.