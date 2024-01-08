ADVERTISEMENT

Sabarimala pilgrim killed in accident

January 08, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries when a mini bus carrying 25 Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu overturned near Koruthodu on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ramakrishnan, a native of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The accident took place around 1.30 a.m near Kosadi . According to the police, the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve and the bus leapt off the road. The locals, who rushed to the accident site, launched a rescue mission and were soon joined in by the police and Fire and Rescue personnel.

