GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabarimala pilgrim killed in accident

January 08, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries when a mini bus carrying 25 Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu overturned near Koruthodu on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ramakrishnan, a native of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The accident took place around 1.30 a.m near Kosadi . According to the police, the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve and the bus leapt off the road. The locals, who rushed to the accident site, launched a rescue mission and were soon joined in by the police and Fire and Rescue personnel.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.