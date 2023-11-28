Sabarimala pilgrim killed after car rams a van in Idukki

November 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

A 68-year-old Sabarimala pilgrim was killed and three others were injured after their car rammed a van at Kuttikkanam in Idukki on Tuesday.

According to the Peerumade police, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. near the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) College in Kuttikkanam. The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Kurichi Nagar in West Tambaram, Chennai.

The pilgrims were returning to Chennai after the Sabarimala pilgrimage through the Kottarakkara-Dindigul National Highway. The van was on its way from Kumily to Alappuzha.

It is suspected that the driver of the car may have dozed off while driving.

Peerumade Station House officer V.C. Vishnukumar said, “A total of five members, including an eight-year-old boy, were travelling in the car. The child escaped without injuries.”

“The injured have been shifted from Peermade Taluk Hospital to Kottayam Medical College. The body has been handed over to relatives folowing the postmortem,” said the official.

