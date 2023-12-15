Sabarimala pilgrim from Tamil Nadu collapses on Sathram forest path and dies

December 15, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - IDUKKI

A Sabarimala pilgrim collapsed and died on the Sathram-Pullumedu traditional forest path to Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Krauppu Swami (32) of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

According to officials, a 22-member team, including Karuppu Swami, was trekking through the forest path when he collapsed near Zero Point, Sithakulam, around 1.15 p.m. Though the Forest department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) and a medical team rushed to the spot and provided primary treatment, his life could not be saved. The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for post-mortem examination.

Officials said that Karuppu Swami didn’t have a medical history of heart diseases.

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old pilgrim, Rajesh Pillai of Kollam district, collapsed and died on the path at Zero Point

According to Forest department sources, following the heavy rush on the Pampa route to Sabarimala, many pilgrims are opting for the Sathram traditional forest path without proper knowledge of the path. “Of the 12-km path passing through forest, the first 2 km is straight uphill and the last 5 km is steep downhill. Those using the route without being aware of the difficulties face health issues,” said the sources.

Four suffer heart attack

“On Thursday alone, four pilgrims suffered heart attacks, and the lives of three could be saved following emergency medical treatment,” said a Forest department official.

According to officials, 2,271 pilgrims used the Sathram forest path till 2 p.m. on Thursday. “Since the start of the pilgrimage, 29,075 pilgrims trekked through the Sathram forest path,” said an official.