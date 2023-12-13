ADVERTISEMENT

Sabarimala pilgrim collapses on Sathram forest path, dies

December 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A pilgrim collapsed and died on the Sathram-Pullumedu traditional forest path to Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Pillai (45), a resident of Kaliyakulam near Chathannoor in Kollam district.

“A seven-member team, including Rajesh Pillai was trekking through the forest path when he suddenly collapsed near Zero Point, Sithakulam, around 10 a.m. Though the Forests department’s Rapid Response Team(RRT) and medical team rushed to the spot and provided primary treatment, his life could not be saved. The body was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for postmortem, “ said a Forests department official.

