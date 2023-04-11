Sabarimala opened for Vishu celebrations

April 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Devotees on Tuesday began trekking the Sabarimala hillock to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple, which has been opened for the eight-day Medam-Vishu puja.

Under the guidance of Tantri Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi K. Jayaraman Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.

The annual ‘Vishukani’ darshan for the devotees will be held at 4 a.m. on April 15. Following the pujas, it will be closed on April 19.

