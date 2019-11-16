Sabarimala no place for activism: Kadakampally

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said the government was under no legal compulsion to escort women activists like Trupti Desai to Sabarimala.

Mr. Surendran told journalists here that persons like Ms. Desai endeavoured to enter Sabarimala solely to grab attention. The pilgrim centre was no place to display activism. “If so, the activists should come with an order from the Supreme Court for State protection,” he said.

Catalyst

The presence of activists had in the past acted as a catalyst for communally divisive forces to create trouble in Sabarimala, he said, requesting the media not to highlight activists like Ms. Desai who sought to exploit Sabarimala merely as a pulpit to amplify their views.

Ms. Desai had announcement on Thursday that she would enter Sabarimala on November 16. Her attempt to visit the temple last year had precipitated a law and order situation.

Mr. Surendran’s statement came against the backdrop of reports that the government had received the legal opinion that the State was under no juridical requirement to escort women between the age of 10 and 50 to Sabarimala. Advocate C.P. Sudhakara Prasad had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the matter on Friday.

An official said legal experts believed that the government had some latitude in the matter of allowing women of childbearing age to enter the temple in the wake of the Supreme Court’s latest decision to constitute a seven-member constitutional bench to examine all the angles of the case.