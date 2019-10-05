Sabarimala may go the Tirupati way

The State police have proposed that only pilgrims who have registered themselves through their e-portal be allowed to visit the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Senior officials say the new security scheme is likely to kick-start when the temple opens for Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season this November.

The police have followed the pattern of the Tirupati and the Vaishno Devi temples, which had implemented a comparable scheme to facilitate hassle-free visits for pilgrims.

Security threat

Officials have also factored in the looming global security threat to large pilgrim congregations while promoting their plan.

The suicide blasts that targeted churches in neighbouring Sri Lanka on Easter Day this April have added impetus to the police push for extreme vetting of visitors to the Sabarimala temple.

They also want to deny space to persons who enter the temple posing as worshippers and then use the temple as a platform to push their political agenda.

Pilgrims have to register themselves on the portal and enter the date and time of their visit. The portal will verify their identity and generate a “digital passport” that will grant pilgrims access to a range of services, including transportation, the conduct of pujas and purchase of “prasadam”.

Pilgrims can also make e-donations through electronic cash transfer.

They can also carry a printed form of the “passport” to avail themselves of various facilities, including accommodation and parking.

The police have proposed counters at Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Erumely and Vadasserikara for pilgrims to register themselves on the spot through their mobile phones.

Conventional method

The police have also made arrangements for conventional registration.

The police have proposed a registration fee of ₹100 for every pilgrim to deter whimsical booking. In return, pilgrims can collect a tin of Aravana Payasam priced at ₹85 at Sannidhanam.

The police plan to turn Sabarimala into a high-security zone in the run-up to the start of the pilgrimage season. Security checks will start at Nilackal and continue at several points uphill till Sannidhanam.

The police would not allow pilgrims to spend more than a day at Sabarimala to avoid serpentine queues and facilitate even phasing of devotees over the three-month pilgrimage season. State Police Chief Loknath Behera is supervising the scheme.