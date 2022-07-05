Sabarimala master plan panel’s functioning needs to improve: Minister

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan on Monday informed the State Assembly that the functioning of the high-power committee overseeing the Sabarimala master plan needs to be improved. The work related to the master plan, kicked off in 2007, has not gone forward as planned, he indicated, replying to discussion for the demands for grants in the House.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the government had till date approved ₹305 crore for the high- power committee. “The fact that only approximately ₹147 crore has been spent is proof that that the funds could not be properly utilised and that works could not be taken forward. It shows that the high-power committee’s functioning should be improved,’‘ he said.