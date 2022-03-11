Sabarimala Master Plan gets budgetary push

₹30 crore set aside for development at hill shrine

In keeping with its liberal approach towards the development of Sabarimala since the women entry issue of 2018, the State budget has set aside ₹30 crore for undertaking activities related to the Sabarimala Master Plan.

In his Budget speech, Finance minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday said various projects under the Sabarimala Master Plan was being implemented while ensuring conservation of nature and by protecting livelihood of local inhabitants. The announcement is expected to give a major push to the ongoing works to turn the hill shrine into a pilgrim centre with modern and environmental-friendly amenities.

According to K. Ananthagopan, president, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the allocated amount will be spent on the construction of a new bridge connecting the Pampa Ganapati temple from Pampa hilltop, laying of a new pipeline from Kunnar weir to Sannidhanam and construction of a new building to facilitate accommodation of the Sabarimala tantri.

“The bridge across the Pampa was planned in the aftermath of the mega floods of 2018 that caused severe damages to the parking lot at the hilltop. A project estimate has been prepared’‘, said Mr.Ananthagopan.

Other major projects being initiated under the master plan include the construction of a detachable grip mono-cable ropeway to facilitate easy transportation of goods from Pampa to Sannidhanam and a modern appam-aravana manufacturing plant.

The latest budgetary allocation also coincides a proposal by the TDB to establish a slew of other pilgrim amenities through a corporate sponsorship programme. The project proposals include modernisation of guesthouses and installation of a 2-MW solar power plant, besides the establishment of a modern waste management system and a convertible hydraulic roof atop the 18 holy steps.