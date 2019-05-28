Sabarimala Karma Samiti to renew its campaign

The Sabarimala Karma Samiti, an umbrella organisation of groups campaigning against the entry of women to Sabarimala, hopes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre will find a solution to the issue that has rocked the State.

Talking to the media after a meeting of the organisation, general secretary S.J.R. Kumar on Tuesday said the BJP stood with the organisation during the protests. The party had promised to address the issue in its poll manifesto, Mr. Kumar said.

Though many organisations and political parties had earlier refused to acknowledge the issues raised by the samiti, many of them had started accepting it in the post-poll scenario, he said.

The poll outcome should be viewed as a response of the faithful against the ‘arrogance’ of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M). The government tried to implicate samiti workers in false cases and demoralise Ayyappa devotees, he said. Though the BJP failed to win any seat in Kerala, its vote share had gone up significantly. The samiti never urged anyone to vote for any political party. However, the BJP supported the movement. The organisation was willing to accept the support of any party or organisation, said K.P. Sasikala, another leader.

“If the Sabarimala issue is not solved before the Assembly bypolls, the organisation will raise it in the constituencies,” she said.

Campaign

The samiti has plans to revive its campaign across the State. The district committees will meet on June 4 and 5. Day-long meetings and campaigns will be held across the State on June 12, the idol installation day at Sabarimala.

The State conference of the organisation will be held at Pandalam on July 4. A “faith protection yatra” will be held during August and September.