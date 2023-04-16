ADVERTISEMENT

Sabarimala greenfield airport proposal receives Central approval

April 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Approval given after reviewing the techno-economic feasibility study report presented by the State government. As per a recent government order, 1,039.876 hectares (2,570 acres) of land in Erumely South and Manimala villages will be acquired for the airport

The Hindu Bureau

The plan to establish the Sabarimala greenfield airport at Erumely has received a major boost with the project proposal receiving approval from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. According to sources, the approval was granted after reviewing the techno-economic feasibility study report presented by the State government.

V. Thulasidas, the special officer for the Sabarimala airport project, has confirmed the progress. “The project has passed a significant technical milestone. Presently, the social impact assessment (SIA) study for the project is in its final stage, while the environment impact assessment (EIA) is nearing completion,” he said.

3.5-km-long runway

According to him, the proposed airport will have a 3.5-km-long runway with adequate width to enable the operation of aircraft of all sizes. Upon completing land acquisition, the detailed project report (DPR) will be formulated, followed by the constitution of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to execute and operate the project. “Assuming that all the requisite approvals are received, it will take another three to four years to construct the airport,” he added

As per a recent government order, 1,039.876 hectares (2,570 acres) of land in Erumely South and Manimala villages will be acquired for the airport, including 307 acres of land outside the Cheruvally Estate. Although a civil dispute is pending in a sub-court between the government and Believers’ Church over the ownership of the estate, which constitutes a major portion of the project area, it is unlikely to impact the acquisition process under the The Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (LARR) Act as the government can proceed with the acquisition by depositing the property’s value in the court.

