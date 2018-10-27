Sabarimala dispute: Hindu ashram in Thiruvananthapuram fire-bombed

Unknown persons fire-bombed the ashram of Sandeepananda Giri, a television personality and vocal critic of Sangh Parivar outfits opposed to the entry of women to Sabarimala, early on Saturday.

The arson attack that occurred at around 2.30 a.m. partially gutted the hermitage at Kundamandkadauvu, a leafy neighbourhood on the outskirts of the city. None were injured in the incident. Three cars parked outside the ashram was destroyed in the fire. Mr. Sandeepananda was in the ashram when the attack occurred. The attackers placed a wreath in front of the ashram before they decamped

Significant following

Mr. Sandeepananda’s interpretations of Hindu holy texts, broadcast regularly on Malayalam television channels, had earned him a significant following in Kerala.

His staunch advocacy of the right of women of childbearing age to worship at Sabarimala had provoked the ire of right-wing Hindu outfits. Mr. Sandeepananda had been, off-late, a regular presence on television debates on the Sabarimala issue. Sangh Parivar supporters had vilified him in the media for his support of the Supreme Court’s decision in the matter.

Standing outside his gutted ashram, Mr Sandeepananda alleged that members of the family of the chief priest, tantric, of Sabarimala and a few belonging to the former ruling family of Pandalam, were responsible for the attack. He said he was a spiritual teacher who followed the traditions of social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattambi Swamy and Ayyankali, and added that he was no godman and worshipped only knowledge and reason. Mr. Sandeepananda also claimed that he was targeted by elements who wanted a retrogression to the age of untouchability and practice of Sati.

“Divisive forces”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Mr. Sandeepananda and later told reporters that the inheritors of the same divisive forces which assassinated Mahatma Gandhi had targeted Mr. Sandeepananda for his secular views. “Such elements could win over false prophets to their side, not persons like Sandeepananda,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The CM also described the him as a torchbearer of reason and knowledge and termed the attack as an assassination bid, saying the State would bring the miscreants to book.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the likes of Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar had continuously vilified Mr. Sandepananda for his progressive views. He said he smelled a conspiracy to derail the communal peace in Kerala and that the police would bring to light the conspirators and their henchmen.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran condemned the attack. He blamed the Government for failing to protect Mr. Sandeepananda despite the severe threats to his life. He accused the intelligence of failing to predict the arson.

Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P. K. Krishnadas said the entire episode smacked of a conspiracy to vilify Ayyappa devotees who were struggling to protect their faith. He said the attack, in which no one was harmed, appeared to be a staged one. He alleged that Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Sandeepananda had plotted the entire episode.

The police have registered a case in connection to the attack. City Police Commissioner P. Prakash is leading the probe.