Sabarimala development gets a major push

February 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The State Budget has set aside ₹30 crore for undertaking activities related to the Sabarimala Master Plan.

In his Budget speech on Friday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said ₹10 crore would be set apart for augmenting the drinking water facility at Sabarimala, ₹2 crore for construction of a rescue bridge from the Pampa Ganapathy temple to Hill Top and ₹2.50 crore would be set apart for the development of the Nilackal core area. A fund of ₹2 crore would be allocated for facilitating a medicated drinking water distribution system from Pampa to Sannidhanam.

Erumely master plan

The Erumely master plan, which envisages expansion of pilgrim amenities at the key base station of the temple, has received a budgetary push of ₹10 crore. The proposed Sabarimala greenfield airport at Erumely has received ₹2.01 crore.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K. Ananthagopan noted that this was for the second consecutive year that the State Budget attached great significance to Sabarimala. “Last year too, we received ₹30 crore from the State towards implementing the Sabarimala Master Plan,’’ he said.

The fund for developing the core area of Nilackal, according to him, will be spent on developing more parking areas and other pilgrim amenities.

“Works on two major stopover centres (idathavalams) are already under progress at Nilackal and Erumely. The latest budgetary allocation is expected to give a major push to development of allied infrastructure at these locations,” he added.