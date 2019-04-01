Sabarimala could hold the key

The Lok Sabha constituency of Pathanamthitta, spread across the districts of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, is set to witness a fierce tri-cornered battle of the ballot.

Sitting MP Anto Antony of the Congress had a victory margin of 1,11,206 votes over the CPI(M)’s K. Ananthagopan in the 2009 polls but saw his lead nearly halved — to 56,191 — against Peelipose Thomas of the LDF in 2014. This time, Mr. Antony is making an all-out effort to raise his victory margin to that of 2009.

For Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the electoral battle in Pathanamthitta, which houses Sabarimala, is a matter of prestige against the backdrop of the controversial women’s entry issue. Sitting MLA Veena George is pitted against Mr. Antony and K. Surendran of the BJP, a popular figure among Ayyappa devotees following his involvement in the Sabarimala stir launched by the Sangh Parivar.

The Supreme Court verdict permitting entry for women of all age groups to the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala last year, and its consequences, will undoubtedly have a say in the electoral verdict here, though the Election Commission had warned the political parties against highlighting the issue while campaigning.

Devotees’ role

Both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vociferously claim to be the votaries of the faithful, pointing out their protests against the court verdict. The LDF government in the State, which executed the court order, has attempted to blunt its opponents’ charges by providing a special budget allocation for Sabarimala and ensuring better amenities at the pilgrim centre and various transit camps.

This time around, the slump in rubber price is not a key poll issue. Even last year’s deluge that devastated large swathes in the constituency is unlikely to get major mileage in the electioneering.

The communal equations in the constituency comprising the Assembly segments of Thiruvalla, Aranmula, Adoor, Konni, Ranni, Kanjirappally and Poonjar too will be a deciding factor. Both the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam have considerable social clout here. All the fronts are hopeful of garnering these social organisations’ support.

The Church factor

Other determining factors are the Orthodox-Jacobite Church row and the stand adopted by various churches and Pentecostal groups towards the candidates. The total electorate strength of the constituency is 13,40,193. Of this, 6,98,718 are women and 6,41,473 men, besides two transgender voters. As many as 7,137 are new voters, as per official records.