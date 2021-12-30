Sabarimala Ayyappa temple opened for Makaravilakku

PATHANAMTHITTA

30 December 2021 18:37 IST

Forest route from Erumeli to be opened today

The second leg of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala got to a start on Thursday with the opening of the Ayyappa temple on Thursday evening.

Head priest N.Parameswaran Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu at 5 p.m.

Devotees, who have booked for darsan through the virtual queue system, will be permitted entry to the temple from Friday morning. The Makaravilakku is on January 14 and the Guruti ritual marking the culmination of the Makaravilakku festival will be performed on the Malikappuram Devi temple premises on January 19 evening

Travancore Devaswom Board president K.Ananthagopan will inaugurate the opening of the forest route from Erumeli on Friday morning. As part of the Makaravilakku season, the Achencoil- Kalleli- Konni forest route too has become active with the arrival of pilgrims from Shencottai.

The Petta Thullal at Erumeli will be held on January 11 while the customary procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam to Sabarimala will set off from Pandalam a day later.

In view of the season, a 365-member strong police team headed by one Superintendent and five Deputy Superintendents took charge at the Sannidhanam on Thursday. The team will operate in four turns from 3.30 a.m to 10.30 p.m.