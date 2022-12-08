Sabarimala temple set to witness capacity crowd

December 08, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala appears to be back in full swing after the pandemic break with the hill temple set to witness a capacity crowd over the next few days.

According to officials with the Travancore Devaswom Board, around 4.5 lakh devotees have booked for darshan at the temple over the five days starting from December 8. Of this, the number of daily bookings for Friday (December 9) and Monday (December 12) crossed the one lakh mark.

While 61,315 persons visited the temple on Wednesday, 72,000 out of the 96,030 persons who booked for Thursday had turned up at Pampa by the evening.

“The online bookings are expected to surge around Mandalapuja during the Christmas season and this, coupled with the spot bookings, will take the daily inflow to even higher levels. Arrangements are now being made to accommodate the additional crowd,” said an official.

Traffic snarls

The heavy influx of devotees’ vehicles, especially from the neighbouring States, has also choked Erumely town, a key base station of the hill temple. According to the police, the town has experienced the biggest traffic snarls over the past couple of years with serpentine queues going up to a few kilometres on both sides of the Sabarimala route. To ease congestion, an additional batch of 170 volunteers has joined the crowd management duties here.

Windfall for KSRTC

The Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) too has made a windfall from this rush with its collection from Sabarimala services crossing ₹10 crore. The State carrier currently operates 189 buses in the Pampa-Nilackal sector and operates an average of 2,000 daily trips on the route, besides the special services from other destinations such as Kottayam and Chengannur.

Thanka Anki

Meanwhile, the procession carrying Thanka Anki, a golden attire, will set off to Sabarimala from the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula on December 23. According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the holy attire will be kept for darshan at the Aranmula temple for about two hours from 5 a.m. on the day. The procession, which will be accorded receptions at various points en route to Pampa, will reach Pampa on December 26. It will be accorded a reception at Sharamkuthi , before being taken to the Sabarimala temple by a team of designated TDB officials and representatives of other departments.