January 14, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The South Central Railway will press an additional Sabari special train between Secunderabad and Kollam considering the extra rush during Sabarimala season.

Train 07123 Secunderabad–Kollam special fare service via Melpakkam will leave Secunderabad at 6.40 a.m. on Sunday and reach Kollam at 12.55 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, 07124 Kollam-Secunderabad Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 3 p.m. on Monday and reach Secunderabad at 12.30 a.m. on the third day.