Sabari rail: ball back in Centre’s court as Kerala requests not to link KIIFB loan with State’s borrowing limit

After sitting on the file seeking the consent of the Kerala government to shoulder 50% of the revised estimate for the Angamali-Sabari Railway project for about 10 months, the State government finally issued a consent letter agreeing to shoulder 50% of the revised estimate for the Sabari rail project with a rider that the debt incurred by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) by financing the project should be fully exempted from the State’s borrowing limit.

The office of the Chief Administrative Officer, Southern Railway, issued a letter to Kerala on December 21, 2023. As per the letter, the State needs to provide a letter of acceptance agreeing to the revised estimate of the project and reaffirming the cost-sharing agreement entered into between Railways and the Kerala government to shoulder 50% of the project cost. According to the letter written by State on August 29, the original cost for the project was estimated at₹2,815 crore, of which the State government had conveyed willingness to shoulder 50% of the cost in 2021.

Now the project’s cost has escalated to ₹3,810.69 crore, as detailed in the revised detailed project report (DPR). Originally, the Kerala government intended to implement the project through funding from KIIFB, a special purpose vehicle formed for making available market funds for Kerala’s development. Hence, the State government will bear 50% of the cost of the Angamali-Sabari Railway project, provided that the debt incurred by KIIFB is fully exempted from the State’s borrowing limit, the letter said.

Improved drastically

Also, the letter noted that the passenger traffic estimated when the lines were planned during 1997-98 period has improved very drastically. Further, Railways have invested ₹269.59 crore for laying around 8 km line up to Kalady, which has been idle for the last 12 years, squandering the investments made for it. Since the Angamali-Sabari project is of significant importance to the development of the region, the Union Ministry of Finance should exempt the KIIFB funds from the purview of the borrowing limit of the State, said the letter written to the Railway Board.

However, the board cannot take a call on the rider the State has suggested for financing the project. It has to forward the file to the Union Finance Ministry which has to take a decision on the demand by Kerala, for which the political approval of the Centre is also required. Meanwhile, Railways are actively considering a fully Centrally funded alternative line to Sabarimala hill shrine from Chengannur, which requires at least ₹10,000 crore to execute it as per the preliminary feasibility study.