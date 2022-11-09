The International Watercolour Society (IWS) has appointed Palakkad-based artist Sabari Gireesh T. as the State coordinator of IWS India. The IWS claims to be the world’s biggest art society with branches in more than 120 countries. According to Mr. Gireesh, the IWS India has been promoting watercolour medium and artists working in that medium since 2014.
Sabari Gireesh is IWS Kerala coordinator
