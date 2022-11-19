Sabaraimala season begins on positive note for TDB

November 19, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

After two scaled back seasons, the annual pilgrimage in Sabarimala has begun on a positive note for the Travancore Devaswom Board with the hillock forest shrine witnessing a heavy turnout of pilgrims over the first four days of the season.

As per official estimates, over two lakh devotees visited the temple since the season kicked off on November 16. The rush is expected to continue with at least one lakh persons set to trek up the hill in the coming two days. The heavy footfall has also triggered a corresponding growth in income for the Board.

According to the TDB, about 30,000 people came for darshan on November 16. In the following two days, more than 50,000 devotees visited the temple after booking slots through virtual queue. The number of bookings on Saturday, meanwhile, stood at 72,000 till evening.

Taking note of the situation, the TDB has made elaborate arrangements to ease the rush on the hill top. Arrangements are also in place to open more counters based on requirement.

The Water Resources department, meanwhile, has started pumping drinking water to Pampa and Sharamkuthi. Five more tankers have been deployed to transport water to Nikakkal, besides the existing fleet of nine trucks. A vehicle with 40,000-liter capacity has been kept on standby to fill the main tank in case of other delays.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Saturday reviewed the arrangements and entrusted a superintending engineer and an assistant executive engineer to monitor the supply of water in the pilgrimage zone. The Chief Engineer, meanwhile, has been directed to conduct inspection in the region on a regular interval.