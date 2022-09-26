SA cricket team arrives in capital for T20 match

Rohit Sharma-led team to reach capital on Monday

The State capital appears set to come under the grip of cricket fever with the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium set to host its first international match in three years on September 28.

While the South African cricket team reached the city for the T20 international match early Sunday, Team India will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Kerala Cricket Association joint secretary Rejith Rajendran and Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association president Rajeev welcomed the South African team at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport before escorting them to a hotel in Kovalam.

The team lead by Temba Bavuma is scheduled to train at the stadium on Monday at 5 p.m. and on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will train at the stadium on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the KCA, 73% of the tickets for the match have been sold. While 23,000 tickets have already been sold, another 5,200 including 1,400 upper-tier tickets are left to be booked. Tickets are sold through www.paytminsider.in. The rates for the upper-tier, pavilion and KCA grandstand are ₹1,500, ₹2,750 and ₹6,000 respectively. The tickets for the KCA grandstand seats will include expenses for food.

Photo identity cards must be presented along with the match tickets to enter the stadium. While a maximum of three tickets can be booked from a single e-mail address, the name of the person who booked the tickets will be recorded in each of them. Ticket-related queries can be sent to help@insider.in.