S. Syamsundar is new District Police Chief (Kochi City)

January 17, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - KOCHI

S. Syamsundar will shortly assume charge as District Police Chief (Kochi City) as part of the transfer and posting of IPS officers ordered by the General Administration department on Tuesday.

He will replace A. Akbar who assumed charge in August last year. Mr. Syamsundar, a 2005 batch Andhra Pradesh cadre officer, has been serving as Inspector General, Internal Security. Mr. Akbar has been posted as Inspector General, Crimes II, Ernakulam.

Bijumon K., Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Administration, Ernakulam Rural, has been posted as ASP, Administration, Malappuram. P.M. Pradeep has been posted as ASP, Administration, Ernakulam Rural. Thomas K.A. has been posted as Assistant Commissioner, Kochi City. Raju V.K. has been posted as Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam Central. Thomas A.J. (DySP, Muvattupuzha), Salish N.S. (DySP, Munambam), Varghese (DySP, Thrikkakara), Prabhulla Chandran (DySP, Narcotics Cell, Ernakulam Rural), Nishadmon V.A. (DySP, District Crime Branch, Kochi City), Gilson Mathew (DySP, District Crime Branch, Ernakulam Rural), Sheen Tharayil (Assistant Commissioner, Traffic East, Kochi City), Abdul Rahim M.A. (DySP, District Crime Records Bureau, Ernakulam Rural), and Martin C.J. (DySP, VACB, Ernakulam Rural) were the other newly posted officers in Ernakulam district.