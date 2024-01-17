GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S. Syamsundar is new District Police Chief (Kochi City)

January 17, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Syamsundar will shortly assume charge as District Police Chief (Kochi City) as part of the transfer and posting of IPS officers ordered by the General Administration department on Tuesday.

He will replace A. Akbar who assumed charge in August last year. Mr. Syamsundar, a 2005 batch Andhra Pradesh cadre officer, has been serving as Inspector General, Internal Security. Mr. Akbar has been posted as Inspector General, Crimes II, Ernakulam.

Bijumon K., Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Administration, Ernakulam Rural, has been posted as ASP, Administration, Malappuram. P.M. Pradeep has been posted as ASP, Administration, Ernakulam Rural. Thomas K.A. has been posted as Assistant Commissioner, Kochi City. Raju V.K. has been posted as Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam Central. Thomas A.J. (DySP, Muvattupuzha), Salish N.S. (DySP, Munambam), Varghese (DySP, Thrikkakara), Prabhulla Chandran (DySP, Narcotics Cell, Ernakulam Rural), Nishadmon V.A. (DySP, District Crime Branch, Kochi City), Gilson Mathew (DySP, District Crime Branch, Ernakulam Rural), Sheen Tharayil (Assistant Commissioner, Traffic East, Kochi City), Abdul Rahim M.A. (DySP, District Crime Records Bureau, Ernakulam Rural), and Martin C.J. (DySP, VACB, Ernakulam Rural) were the other newly posted officers in Ernakulam district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.