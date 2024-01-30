S. Syamsundar assumes charge as District Police Chief (Kochi City)

S. Syamsundar assumed charge as District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Tuesday.
He replaced A. Akbar who was posted here in August last year. Mr. Syamsundar, a 2005 batch Andhra Pradesh cadre Indian Police Service officer, had been serving as Inspector General, Internal Security. Mr. Akbar has been posted as Inspector General, Crimes II, Ernakulam.
The shuffle was part of the transfer and posting of IPS officers ordered by the General Administration department earlier this month.
