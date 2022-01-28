S. Rajendran suspended from CPI(M) for a year

Idukki

28 January 2022 19:26 IST

The State secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has suspended former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran from the primary membership of the party for a year.

The district committee of the party had recommended action against him after a two-member inquiry commission found serious lapses on his part in the election campaign of the party candidate in the Devikulam constituency.

He was given one-year suspension by the party secretariat accepting the recommendation of the district committee that Mr. Rajendran worked against party interests in the election campaigns and also abstained from party meetings held as part of the election to the district committee. Mr. Rajendran was also dropped from the district committee.

Mr. Rajendran said he did not get any intimation in this regard. He said he had submitted his stance to senior party leaders and did not get any reply. He said he was against caste or religion and did not want any position based on that. He said he hoped to continue in the primary membership of the party.

“Some party leaders saw me on the basis of caste. If I continue in the party they will portray me on caste basis,” he said adding that he would continue as a social worker. “I have deep relations with the people in Munnar,” he said.

Mr. Rajendran said he abstained from the district and local meetings of the party to avoid a situation of public insult by some party leaders.