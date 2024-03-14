S. Rajendran rules out re-entry to CPI(M)

March 14, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

With another Lok Sabha election looming, former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran, who is influential among the Tamil-speaking voters in Munnar, has ruled out his re-entry to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] that had suspended him for a year in February 2022.

Party sources said the district leadership had brought to Mr. Rajendran the membership renewal form amidst rumours of his likely defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, he refused to renew his membership. Just two days ago, Mr. Rajendran had accused CPI(M) Idukki district secretariat member K.V. Sasi of obstructing his re-entry into the party.

Reason for suspension

In December 2021, the CPI(M) Idukki district committee had recommended stringent action against Mr. Rajendran for shortcomings in his campaign efforts in the Devikulam constituency in the Assembly polls. It was found that he abstained from campaigning for the party candidate and attempted to divert votes. Based on these findings, the party leadership suspended him.

Mr. Rajendran questioned the party’s decision. “Mr. Sasi’s recent statement suggests that action was taken against me with the approval of the State leadership. He fabricated evidence against me and presented it to the probe commission. “I was suspended for a year, but attempts were made to renew my membership after two years. Why?,” he asked.

“Mr. Sasi’s actions imply that the party’s doors are shut to me, but it’s not my doing. The party’s State leadership was willing to cooperate, but Mr. Sasi thwarted the effort,” he said.

Regarding his future political moves, Mr. Rajendran stated, “The Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the BJP have invited me. However, I’m not rushing into any decision,” he said.

In response, Mr. Sasi defended the party’s actions, stating, “The action against Mr. Rajendran was based on the findings of the inquiry panel. I’ve been serving the Tamil majority in Munnar for 36 years. Mr. Rajendran’s claims that his advancement in the party is being hindered are baseless. He was MLA thrice, and I was merely the election committee secretary. Additionally, I cannot contest from the Devikulam constituency as it’s reserved.”

Mr. Sasi added, “The party will address Mr. Rajendran’s accusations in due course. Currently, our focus is on election-related tasks.”

